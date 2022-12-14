Two MU researchers are part of a team working on a new treatment for Type 1 diabetes that would eliminate the need for regular insulin injections.

MU School of Medicine researchers Haval Shirwan and Esma Yolcu are part of a research team that recently was awarded a $3.2 million National Institutes of Health grant to study the treatment. The team also includes researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvard University/Massachusetts General Hospital and Washington University in St. Louis.

