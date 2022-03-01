James Fischer knows what needs to be done as he sits in the driver’s seat and stares down the dusty dirt track.
The pressure is on for Fischer, who is competing in an international tractor-pulling competition where the machines are just quarter scale.
He gets the green flag from the official. Time to go.
He puts a heavy foot on the pedal and looks behind him at the sled.
Goal number one is to avoid jerking the chain connecting the tractor to the sled, which weighs more than 1,100 pounds.
Goal two? Get as far down the track as possible.
Fischer is the vice president of Torq’N Tigers, a group of MU agricultural and other engineering students who design and build competitive tractors for power, speed and mobility.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, the club meet in Room 132 of the Agricultural Engineering building. The sole purpose of the organization is to design and build a tractor to compete against other collegiate teams.
The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers holds the international student pulling event, which judges the design, durability, maneuverability and performance of each tractor.
Last year, 17 teams competed at the Expo Gardens Fairgrounds in Peoria, Illinois, some coming from as far as Canada and Israel. Torq’N Tigers from MU placed seventh overall, but it ranked first in all four pulling performances and a durability test that runs the tractor through a gauntlet of curbs and sand pits.
This year, the competition will be June 2-6, again in Peoria.
Putting it all together
The most important components of tractor pulling are torque and wheel speed.
Competitors in the quarter-scale event use a tractor about the size and shape as an everyday lawn mower — but make no mistake, the tractor packs serious power.
According to competition rules, tractors are capped at 31 horsepower, but on the tractor-pulling circuit, the machines can be tricked out to the max with little to no limitations.
“As soon as you get going, you just mash (the pedal) to the floor,” Fischer said.
Afer the chain between the tractor and the sled is taut, drivers can use any means possible to drag the sled across the dirt, including shifting their weight and maneuvering gears from low to high.
“The tractor’s so light that your weight affects how it pulls,” said Tom Kabrick, the treasurer of the club. “So if you lean to the left, that tire will bite more on the left side and will track over.”
Drivers know the competition is over when the tractor wheels start to spin out in the loosened dirt. All momentum is lost.
Even though the Torq’N Tigers won four pulls in the 2021 competition, Fischer said there is always room for improvement.
“I know my pull should have gone farther,” he said about the competition last year.
“I leaned over on the left side and went too far to the right. If I would have re-centered myself and stayed on the good part of the track, I could have gone farther.”
A successful pull isn’t all the students have to worry about. Factored into the final score are team presentation, written design and defense of design. Teams must score highly in all elements to take home first place.
How to win: Design and redesign
During their preparation, the students work with two tractors. The X tractor, called Tiger 16, is the one used in the previous year’s competition. In order for it to be eligible for competition this year, the team will have to change 30% of the design.
A separate team works on an entirely new tractor — the A tractor, called Tiger 17. It must be built from scratch.
The introduction of independent front suspension to Tiger 16 in last year’s competition helped clinch victory for the team, but president Andrew Slater said a tractor can always be tweaked to give it an edge.
“I’ve been working on a redesign using a tubular style, rather than the sheet metal, that’ll hopefully be a lot lighter but still as strong and durable,” Slater said.
During the Feb. 22 meeting, seven team members crammed into an office to work on tractor design using SolidWorks, a computer modeling program. The designs will be turned into a physical copy with a 3D printer.
Members Evan Hunter and Ethan Gutz spent some time discussing changes to the Tiger 16 suspension. The pair stood on one part to test its flexibility and determine the next steps. The suspension was too stiff, Gutz said, and work needs to be done to make the overall ride smoother.
“It makes the tractor more marketable because, at the end of the day, we’re trying to produce a tractor that we can market to our judges and sponsors,” he said.
The team relies on sponsors to fund the project. Students try their hand at marketing and networking by reaching out to potential business partners.
“(Financial management) is essential, because if it’s not done, then the team doesn’t get any money, and then we can’t function,” Fischer said.
In it to win it
Tweaking the tractor design is important for the pulling team not only in competition, but for its future careers. The judges, often agricultural industry professionals, look for careful attention to detail, quality of design and good management skills. These are all qualities future employers look for, Hunter said.
“In engineering (courses), you don’t get a lot of hands on work. It’s a lot more theory, a lot more book work,” Hunter said. “You miss out on the technical aspect in your core curriculum.”
While learning by the book is important, Hunter said, learning how to train with machine work is equally as important. Fischer added that working on electrical wiring for the tractor applies the skills he learned in his electricity class.
Slater said employers love to see Torq’N Tigers on a potential employee’s resume, because it shows a hard work ethic and desire to learn.
“We’re making drawings of the parts, knowing that it’s going to be manufactured as well. We’re not going to design some crazy part that looks good on the computer screen but you can’t actually build in real life,” Slater said. “You’ll learn everything you need to know on the team, getting your hands dirty and just putting the work in.”