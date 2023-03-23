Next month, MU will request proposals for preliminary designs and industry partnerships for a 20-megawatt research reactor, according to a university news release.
The project is in the initial stages of planning with no set timeline, said Uriah Orland, associate director of MU News Bureau.
The Discovery Ridge research park in southeast Columbia is the planned site for construction.
The university plans to spend $20 million on conducting design and planning work necessary for the reactor, according to a January news release. That budget is part of the more than $130 million dedicated to UM System universities in the federal omnibus spending bill, signed by President Joe Biden at the end of last year.
University officials didn't specify how much the project as a whole will cost.
MU built its first reactor in 1966 at the Research Park Drive. Now, the university operates the MU Research Reactor, or MURR, with a 10-megawatt core — the most powerful university research reactor and the only U.S. producer of some critical medical isotopes.
The new reactor will help ensure progress in nuclear science and secure the national radioisotope supply, Interim Director of MURR Matt Sanford said in a news release.
“Medical isotopes are critical national resources, and we must secure our domestic supply to treat patients in Missouri and in the United States,” he said.
More than 1.6 million patients per year are diagnosed or treated with the radioisotopes produced by MURR in its 6 1/2 day per week, year-round operation cycle.