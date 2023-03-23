Next month, MU will request proposals for preliminary designs and industry partnerships for a 20-megawatt research reactor, according to a university news release.

The project is in the initial stages of planning with no set timeline, said Uriah Orland, associate director of MU News Bureau.

 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Social justice reporterspring 2023

    Graduate student in journalism

    Reach me at k.abovyan@mail.missouri.com or in the newsroom at 882-5720. 

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you