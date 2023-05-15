Nate Brown values symbolism. It was only right that his college graduation ceremony fell on Mother's Day.
"Over the years, you've given cards and poorly made construction paper projects and things like that," Brown said. "Getting your college degree on Mother's Day? Now that's cool."
There was no better way for him to honor his mother's memory, he said.
Virginia Brown, a longtime Columbian, encouraged her son to pursue journalism. Subscriptions to Time Magazine, The Sporting News and books about journalism were doled out throughout his childhood.
Born on campus at the old MU Medical Center, Brown grew up in Columbia Public Schools and worked a stint at the Columbia Daily Tribune. He started at MU fresh out of Hickman High School with his eye on a journalism major, but as these things go, life intervened. He moved to Washington, D.C., and worked for years in communications.
Brown moved home to Columbia in 2013. About a year later, on the 11th anniversary of his mother's death, his appreciation of symbolism prompted him to re-enroll at MU. Determined to finish his undergraduate degree in Virginia's memory, he began taking classes.
In 2019, in the final moments of his father, Ted Brown's, life, Nate Brown made a promise. He whispered in his father's ear that no matter what, he was going to finish school.
"It's something she had always wanted, and I'm actually disappointed she can't see it," Brown said. "I'm really disappointed my dad can't see it."
With a photo of his mother tucked in his cap, he crossed the Mizzou Arena stage Sunday at the Missouri School of Journalism's commencement ceremony. Faculty and students rose to their feet, cheering as Brown smiled at the crowd. He plans to officially wrap up his degree in August.
Finishing college wasn't an easy promise to keep, he admitted.
Balancing late nights, tight deadlines and a full-time job as the social media manager for the School of Journalism — as well as working as the official photographer for the Golden Girls — was a daily, daunting task. He often took night classes, which were draining after days of work. Many a lunch break was spent studying, he said.
Thoughts of his mother kept him going.
"It honors her and her commitment to education," Brown said. "It's a motivator to finish while you're slogging through all this stuff, and it's something that she always wanted."
Virginia Brown's photo wasn't the only talisman her son sported Sunday. There was a reason behind nearly everything he wore.
His tie was a gift from his last director at the nonprofit March of Dimes when he worked there. The director died of cancer after Brown came back to Columbia.
His mortar board was decorated by one of the Golden Girls and presented to him at the dance team's year-end banquet a few weeks ago.
His golden legacy stole honored his niece who graduated before him — with two degrees. He also wore some of his favorite news credentials.
His tennis shoes were the same ones he wore when he walked with Marching Mizzou to photograph the band last November during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Even though they squeak," he joked.
While he pursued his degree, Brown felt support from all corners of campus. Help from MU faculty and students made a difference, he said, including their useful advice on what courses to take and how to manage his time effectively. Walks through Peace Park helped clear his head on stressful days.
A few days before graduation, Brown said he was particularly excited to see the ushers working Sunday. At almost every Mizzou Arena basketball game he's covered, he said, two have asked him the same question:
"Have you done your homework?"