The name of a new, cutting-edge health facility in Columbia will be the center of conversation in an upcoming meeting with the University of Missouri Board of Curators.
The board will discuss naming the NextGen Precision Health facility after U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in a meeting Thursday, according to an MU news release.
If approved, the facility will be named the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building.
“Sen. Blunt is honored to be considered and understands how important this building will be to University of Missouri research for decades to come,” said Katie Boyd, a spokesperson for Blunt.
The NextGen Precision Health initiative aims to condense the amount of time it takes for research discoveries to become clinical practice, the release said. Senator Blunt’s role in Congress has helped National Institutes of Health-funded research increase more than 50% at the University of Missouri.
“No one has contributed more to the dramatic increase in funding for biomedical research and Pell grants,” MU President Mun Choi said in the news release. “His efforts to ensure access to high-quality education and health care have surely transformed lives in Missouri and beyond.”
Labeled “a champion of public higher education,” Blunt has also focused his time and money on building a medical student education program, which has included obtaining $25 million to split between the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Missouri-Kansas City to approach the obstacle of doctor shortages in Missouri, according to the news release.
The NextGen Precision Health center’s purpose is to increase collaboration among researchers, clinicians and industry leaders. The institute plans to have 60 researchers in more than six fields, the Missourian has reported.
The $221 million project will be complete with a Clinical Translational Science Unit, an imaging suite and scientific “clean” rooms, the release said. The NextGen initiative received $10 million from the state and $50 million from MU.
“Over the next 25 years, NextGen will have a $5.6 billion impact on Missouri’s economy,” an MU study estimates. It is also predicted the NextGen Precision Health facility will create around 7,000 new jobs from ancillary business by 2045, according to information provided by Joseph Haslag, director of the MU Economic and Policy Analysis Research Center, the Missourian previously reported.
The project broke ground June 21, 2019, and the grand opening of the 265,000-square-foot complex located on Hitt Street will take place Oct. 19.