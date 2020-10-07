About 40 people were referred to MU’s Office of Accountability and Support after their Friday protest moved into Jesse Hall.
The protest, which was organized to issue demands surrounding racial justice and MU, began on Francis Quadrangle and moved to the main administrative building, where protesters remained for about 90 minutes.
The group marched through three of the building’s floors, yelling and using profanities, which MU officials said violated the university’s time, place and manner restrictions for protests.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that prior to and during the protest, the group was made aware of those restrictions by the Division of Student Affairs.
“They ignored those policies and marched into Jesse Hall, were extremely disruptive and proceeded to stay there and yell for 90 minutes,” Basi said.
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi sent a campus email Tuesday addressing the protest, in which he asserted the allowance of free expression on campus but called the Friday demonstration disruptive.
“Their actions in this location disrupted the education, research, engagement and other important business of the university,” Choi said in the email.
Those referred to the Office of Accountability and Support will be entitled to due process and sanctions will be applied to those found violating campus policies, according to the email.
Late Thursday morning, a post on Mizzou 600's Twitter account asked supporters to send an email, preferably through their university email accounts, calling for the MU administration "to drop reports against students who protested anti-Black violence" and to meet the group's demands.
URGENT: PLEASE CLICK THIS LINK TO GENERATE AN EMAIL ASAP TO CALL FOR ADMIN TO DROP REPORTS AGAINST STUDENTS WHO PROTESTED ANTI-BLACK VIOLENCE AND TO MEET MIZZOU 600 DEMANDS. SPREAD WIDELY. Add your name. Send through your university email if possible. https://t.co/dvGNdHpYN4— Mizzou 600 (@600Mizzou) October 8, 2020
MU is using video footage and other information obtained from protesters Friday by Student Affairs staff and police to identify those participating, Basi said.
“The university respects the right of free expression and free speech,” Basi said. “We must ensure that the operations of the university that support the educational mission for thousands of students go on unimpeded.”
He also pointed to a recent survey on campus free speech climate, in which MU was ranked 13th nationally and eighth among public universities.
The Friday demonstration was not the first to come into conflict with MU’s time, place and manner restrictions on campus protests. In June, MU custodial and landscaping workers were issued a written warning after protesting at Jesse Hall. Basi said that because those staff members left the building “immediately” after being told they were disruptive, MU did not take “further action.”