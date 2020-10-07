Around 40 people were referred to MU's Office of Accountability and Support after their Oct. 2 protest moved into Jesse Hall.
The protest, which was organized to issue demands surrounding racial justice and MU, began on Francis Quadrangle and moved to the main administrative building, where protestors remained for around 90 minutes. The group marched through three of the building's floors, yelling and using profanities, which MU officials said violated the university's time, place and manner restrictions for protests.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said prior to and during the protest, the group was made aware of those restrictions by the Division of Student Affairs.
"They ignored those policies and marched into Jesse Hall, were extremely disruptive, and proceeded to stay there and yell for 90 minutes," Basi said.
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi sent a campus email Tuesday addressing the protest, in which he asserted the allowance of free expression on campus but called the Oct. 2 demonstration disruptive.
"Their actions in this location disrupted the education, research, engagement and other important business of the university," Choi said in the email.
Those referred to the Office of Accountability and Support will be provided with due process and sanctions will be applied to those found violating campus policies, according to the email.
The university is using video footage and other information obtained from protesters on Oct. 2 by Student Affairs staff and police to identify those participating, Basi said.
"The university respects the right of free expression and free speech," Basi said. "We must ensure that the operations of the university that support the educational mission for thousands of students go on unimpeded."
He also pointed to a recent survey on campus free speech climate, in which MU was ranked 13th nationally and eighth among public universities.
The Oct. 2 demonstration was not the first to come into conflict with MU's time, place and manner restrictions on campus protests. In June, MU custodial and landscaping workers were issued a written warning after protesting at Jesse Hall. Basi said because those staff members left the building "immediately" after being told they were disruptive, the university did not take "further action."