The Columbia Public Works Department held a public meeting Wednesday concerning sidewalk improvements in Greektown. The area, which is adjacent to campus but is not technically part of MU, is bordered by Providence Road, Kentucky Boulevard, Rollins Street and Tiger Avenue.
The department identified issues with the sidewalks including cracks, defective curb cuts, inaccessible driveway cuts and gaps with no sidewalk. This makes certain sections of these streets inaccessible to those with mobility challenges.
Preliminary design concepts for repairs of existing sidewalks and construction of new ones to fill in gaps were available for public viewing at the meeting.
The project is expected to cost $350,000, according to the City of Columbia’s website. Half of the funds will come from the city, and the other half will come from the university, engineering supervisor Allison Anderson said.
The plans and funding still need to be finalized and approved by the Columbia City Council, Anderson said, but “they’re usually in favor of sidewalks.”
The Panhellenic Association (PHA), the governing body of recognized National Panhellenic Conference sororities, had members of its Accessibility Committee deliver a presentation to the City Council that detailed a plan and timeline for repairs in November 2021. The project is now in preliminary design steps, with repairs scheduled for construction in summer 2023, Anderson said.
Since that meeting, the committee has been responsible for locating funding for the university’s half of the $350,000.
“Bigger organizations reached out to us and said that they would take over,” said Ericka Loida, the vice president of diversity and inclusion for PHA. “It’s out of our hands now.”