The Columbia Public Works Department held a public meeting Wednesday concerning sidewalk improvements in Greektown. The area, which is adjacent to campus but is not technically part of MU, is bordered by Providence Road, Kentucky Boulevard, Rollins Street and Tiger Avenue.

The department identified issues with the sidewalks including cracks, defective curb cuts, inaccessible driveway cuts and gaps with no sidewalk. This makes certain sections of these streets inaccessible to those with mobility challenges.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor for Summer 2022. Former City-County Government reporter. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

Recommended for you