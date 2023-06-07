Travelers who want to take their pet to Hawaii or other international locations can now get their animals tested at a new rabies antibody lab at MU.
The rabies lab, located in the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, 901 E. Campus Loop, opened Tuesday. It is one of four in the U.S., according to an MU news release. Right now, dogs, cats and ferrets may be tested.
Many destinations require proof of rabies immunity, but MU's approved destinations for testing so far also include Guam, New Zealand, St. Kitts and Nevis and Australia.
Susan Moore, the lab's director and an associate clinical professor in the Department of Veterinary Pathobiology, said she was invited to MU to start the rabies lab after more than 20 years at Kansas State University.
Moore said pet owners should make sure their animal has been vaccinated per the regulations of a particular destination.
“If an animal has been vaccinated, but it's been a year or two since they've been vaccinated, they may risk having them fail the test,” she said.
The rabies antibody test is in high demand, Moore said, and there is a backlog for the service because of a small number of testing sites. She advised that pet owners to talk to their veterinarian well in advance of trips and follow their advice.
Moore said owners will send their animal's blood samples from the veterinarian to MU's lab for antibody testing. Results are sent in 10-14 days.
Some destinations even require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to sign off on a health certificate showing the pet passed the test. The USDA's website provides more information on specific protocols for each country for travelers.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 60 to 70 dogs and more than 250 cats contract rabies each year. Most reported CDC cases are caused by bites from wildlife animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks. Rabies causes an infection to the central nervous system. There is no treatment once the clinical signs of the disease are present.
About 59,000 deaths worldwide are attributed to rabies, according to the CDC.
“It's important for the world to really control rabies," Moore said. "A lot of people don't think about how many people die of rabies every year in the world and that we, globally, are really trying to eradicate human deaths from rabies.”