Travelers who want to take their pet to Hawaii or other international locations can now get their animals tested at a new rabies antibody lab at MU.

The rabies lab, located in the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, 901 E. Campus Loop, opened Tuesday. It is one of four in the U.S., according to an MU news release. Right now, dogs, cats and ferrets may be tested.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2023. Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy. Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you