Raj Sachdev, assistant professor of marketing at Columbia College, has been named the dean of the school's Robert W. Plaster School of Business, according to a news release sent Wednesday.
Sachdev’s term will begin Jan. 6, 2020, which will be his fourth year working at Columbia College.
“I am extremely appreciative to have this opportunity to continue the good work we are doing here at Columbia College as we develop the business leaders of tomorrow,” Sachdev said in the release.
While teaching courses in the business school, Sachdev also played a key role developing the school's curriculum by helping to develop a new partnership with the National Association of Realtors, which will provide a $100 scholarship per class for members of the association. The Robert W. Plaster School of Business offers programs for certificates, master's and an associate's degree as of November, according to the release.
Sachdev previously taught at various institutions including Centennial College, Stanford and Chapman universities.