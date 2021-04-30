Ranken Technical College broke ground on its Ashland campus Friday morning. It marked the official start of construction on the $6 million project, which is meant to create more skilled workers in mid-Missouri.
Superintendent Chris Felmlee of the Southern Boone County School District welcomed the gathering. He thanked contributors and spoke of the benefits he thinks the technical college will bring to Ashland.
Ranken President Don Pohl said Ranken provides hands-on experience to prepare its students for the workforce.
Ashland's population is expected to exceed 5,000 within the next month, Connections Bank President Bill Lloyd said, and the growth is attracting new businesses and opportunities.
“It’s an exciting time to live in Ashland,” Lloyd said.
Other speakers were state Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon and Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan.
At the close, Lloyd, Pohl, Felmlee, Dixon and Walsh, along with Ranken CEO Stan Shoun and project supporter Dave Westhoff, donned hard hats and picked up shovels. Standing on the site of the future tech college, they broke ground in unison and dug up soil to cheers and applause.
Ranken is based in St. Louis and has other locations in Wentzville and Perryville. Construction is underway for a location in Troy. The Ashland campus will be built on 5 acres, east of Highway 63 and south of the Ashland overpass.