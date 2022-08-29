A form of bullying that emphasizes social exclusion may be as common and harmful as stereotypical concepts of aggressive behavior, a study by an associate professor at MU found.
Chad Rose, an associate professor in the Department of Special Education and the director of the Mizzou Ed Bullying Prevention Lab, conducted research on relational aggression, or what he calls "the invisible type of bullying." includes behaviors such as social exclusion and rumor spreading.
According to a MU News Bureau release, Rose collected a little over 14,000 responses from survey results asking respondents whether they agreed with statements related to perceived popularity, pro-bullying attitudes and relational aggression.
Survey questions included statements such as, "I leave people out on purpose," or, "A little teasing is ok as long as it's not to me," Rose told the Missourian.
From the results of the survey emerged three groups of individuals, Rose said.
"The first group is the group that are not involved, the non-participants. They don't engage in social exclusion, or believe that they have more dominance over their peers," Rose said.
The second group entailed kids who felt a sense of superiority over others and endorsed some pro-bullying behavior so long as it didn't affect them personally.
Rose and his colleagues found the third group's results to be the most shocking: they perceived themselves socially dominant and endorsed bullying attitudes, but did not think they engaged in relational aggression.
"These kids that felt like they were extremely popular didn't feel like they were socially excluding others, but the kids who were trying to gain popularity did," Rose said.
Rose said these results strengthened his stance that people need to be more educated on this form of bullying as it can strain the psychosocial, psychosomatic, social, behavioral and academic areas of a child's life.
Symptoms stemming from relational aggression can include withdrawing from social or academic activities, reporting physical psychosomatic symptoms such as stomach pain, and seeing increased rates of depression and anxiety, Rose said.
" Being socially excluded is just as detrimental if not more detrimental than being physically or verbally aggressed against," Rose said.
Rose and his team are working with schools by using educational methods to try to decrease the amount of kids experiencing relational aggression. Such efforts include talking to schools, administration and educators about how to embed effective social and communication skills in daily curriculum.
"Really simply by teaching kids these skills, we can start to decrease bullying, because kids will be more inclined to engage with each other in a socially appropriate way," Rose said.