Celebrating Black creatives during Black History Month is the mission of Relevant Youth's third annual installment of "Black Alchemy: The Evolution of the Black Creative."
On Thursday, Relevant Youth, a student-led creative ideation agency, released a virtual gallery. The organization also posted video performances on its Instagram account Friday as a part of the installment.
The public can virtually walk through the gallery to see a range of works and learn about the creators, MU students Clayton Hopton, N'ya Fritz, Braiden Wade, Kaylin Hill, Darrell Cruse and Isis Trebble.
On Friday evening, two performances by Black fraternities were posted, featuring members of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, known as the Kappas, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, known as the Ques.
Isaiah Jackson and Kyle Hay, representing the Kappas, gave a brief history of the fraternity's founding at MU. They said it was the first multicultural organization on campus.
"And early on," Jackson said, "we were making to fight for change on this campus and push for our fundamental purpose, which is to achieve in every field of human endeavor."
Hay said Black History Month is a particular time for Black people to be recognized for their achievements. "There's a lot of things we do not learn about in school," he said. "It's definitely a time to educate everyone about our culture and what we bring to the table."
The Kappas then strolled, a form of dancing created to show strength and unity. In a following post, the Ques strolled.
Black Alchemy, created by Alycia Washington three years ago, is now led by managing director Sidne Fonville.
"I believe the ultimate goal is to integrate initiatives like this in every aspect of Relevant Youth — to build a company that intrinsically supports Black creatives and enriches our community," Fonville said in an email.
More artists and performances were scheduled to be featured at 7 p.m Saturday on the Relevant Youth Instagram page, and the 3D walk-through of the show at the Atrium on Tenth in downtown Columbia can be reached through the Instagram bio.