Lori Popejoy, interim dean of the Sinclair School of Nursing, presented ways to recruit and retain nurses and faculty Thursday during a MU Health Affairs Committee meeting. She said the biggest threat to the nursing school's growth is the faculty shortage.
Nurse and faculty shortages have become a nationwide issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A third of the nurses will be retiring in the next 10 years. A third of the faculty will also be retiring in the next 10 years," Popejoy said.
She said MU is doing well in national rankings, but the lack of faculty makes balancing the teaching roles, from orienting to mentoring students, difficult.
"We would like to grow, but until these external issues become resolved, that is nearly impossible," Popejoy said.
Another goal Popejoy brought up was to support smaller surrounding schools. MU offers programs for nursing students to practice in rural clinics. Looking forward, Popejoy said there will be new partnerships to continue supporting rural health care access.
She said she hopes these programs will lead MU students to both come back and teach at the university as well as in rural areas in the future, so that schools across Missouri have enough faculty.
"This is very important to me that we feed the pipeline for the rest of the state," Popejoy said.
The meeting also included a financial update and information on the projects and renovations underway.
Ongoing projects include a $51 million renovation to the Medical Science Building, a $16.5 million to build the fourth floor of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building and continued work to connect the new Children's Hospital to University Hospital which will continue over the next few months.
Renovations for the Thompson Center, which specializes in autism and neurodevelopment care and research, are continuing and new building plans will be presented Feb. 9 at the next meeting.
In the financial report, Chief Financial Officer Dustin Thomas reported better financial performance between October and December compared to the first fiscal quarter.
Thomas said a focus on the financial side is to grow their own workforce and reinvest some of the money spent on agency labor into recruiting and retaining nurses.
A possibility being discussed is to offer every nursing graduate an opportunity to work at the school.
"Everything is on the table," Thomas said.