Two MU degree programs have been categorized as needing “special attention” because of low enrollment: the Bachelor of Health Science in athletic training and the Master of Laws in American law.
On the other hand, MU’s bachelor’s programs in health science, film studies and digital storytelling exceeded enrollment projections.
The programs were included in a general discussion Thursday by the Academic, Student Affairs, Research and Economic Development Committee, part of the UM System Board of Curators.
The report tracks enrollment progress for degree programs created within the past 15 years and makes a recommendation about whether they need additional review.
Out of new programs, 24 exceeded or met enrollment expectations. Six programs system-wide were recommended to get “additional review,” and six more were deemed in need of “special attention.” These categories are based on whether the programs are meeting their minimum enrollment numbers to be financially and academically viable as well as their estimated “steady” enrollment numbers.
UM System spokesperson Christian Basi said that to address programs not meeting certain goals, universities may need to take actions such as enhancements — for example, improving the technology used — or moving the program to a different department or discontinuation.
“We do these reviews on a very regular basis,” Basi said. “The technology, the information, the needs of industry and the demands of students can change over many years or a short period of time. So, we have to evolve.”
MU administrators will review the programs and determine what next steps need to be taken, Basi said.
After the report was presented, curator Greg Hoberock called for an enrollment data report for all degree programs in the system rather than only newer programs.
Also Thursday, Avery Welker, the nonvoting student representative on the board, spoke about how students are dealing with the pandemic and perceiving the system’s pandemic response.
Welker, who attends Missouri University of Science & Technology, said students were concerned with transparency in system communication and many had questions about fee refunds, commencement and student jobs on campus.
UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi responded, saying the system does not plan to refund library fees, student activity fees or technology fees.
Choi also announced spring commencement ceremonies will not be held this year at the four UM universities.
As for student jobs, Ryan Rapp, UM vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said communication regarding the system’s plans for workers including part-time and student workers will come soon.
Chancellor Mauli Agrawal and Provost Jenny Lundgren of the University of Missouri-Kansas City presented a “test optional” admissions proposal to admit students to UMKC without ACT and SAT test scores when students have a core GPA of 2.75 or greater.
After about 50 minutes of discussion, the committee voted unanimously to move the proposal to the full board meeting April 9 contingent on additional data being provided.
The meeting concluded with a call to study outcomes and student response to new remote learning methods in place since in-person classes were canceled for the rest of the semester.