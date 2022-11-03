Safe driving for seniors: MU students, educators inspect mature drivers' cars

Lea Ann Lowery waits as a student measures the space between her and the steering wheel Thursday in the Columbia Mall parking lot. The targeted group for the event was people older than 65, but anyone was welcome to participate.
Alexis Garrison asks Don Day questions about his car Thursday in the Columbia Mall parking lot. According to the occupational therapy department, older drivers currently have the highest crash death rate per mile out of every group except teenagers.
Sue McConnell, left, waits Thursday while Savana Spitz and Jenny Williams assess her car in the Columbia Mall parking lot. Spitz and Williams checked McConnell’s seat height, mirrors and seat belt condition.
Drivers took advantage of a free, 20-minute car checkup Thursday as part of a program that aims to ensure traffic safety and comfortability for an aging population.
The event is held annually by the MU School of Health Professions and CarFit, an educational program developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association.
In all, 55 occupational therapy students from the university showed up at a staging area in the Columbia Mall parking lot to provide the safety checks. They looked at things such as the distance of drivers from the steering wheel and seat height adjustments.
Students went through a checklist of items to pinpoint key areas where adjustments might be necessary. A station was also set up to inform participants about different types of adaptive equipment available for purchase that can make operating a car much easier.
Sue McConnell, one of the participants, heard about the event on the news and figured she'd stop by while in town.
"My seat position wasn't right," McConnell said, "and I learned how to move my mirrors."
McConnell and other participants drove away with a goodie bag filled with their vehicle's initial assessment as well as more information on other safety measures.
The students recruited participants earlier in the week by visiting senior living centers and retirement communities and speaking with morning mall walkers in an effort to raise awareness about the event and its importance.
ging-related changes with driving actually cause some secondary problems like depression and other social barriers, so the longer we can help people stay safe behind the wheel, the better," said Lea Ann Lowery a clinical professor who helped run the event.
"This is just to help people feel more comfortable and stay comfortable and provide them tips and pointers," Lowery said.