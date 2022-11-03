 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Safe driving for seniors: MU students, educators inspect mature drivers' cars

Safe driving for seniors: MU students, educators inspect mature drivers' cars

Drivers took advantage of a free, 20-minute car checkup Thursday as part of a program that aims to ensure traffic safety and comfortability for an aging population.

The event is held annually by the MU School of Health Professions and CarFit, an educational program developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association.

Gina Pifer, left, listens to Jessica Bond as she asks her questions about her car

Gina Pifer, left, listens to Jessica Bond as she asks questions about Pifer's car Thursday in the Columbia Mall parking lot. Bond made sure that Pifer’s seat is in an optimal position for her body.
Lea Ann Lowery waits as a student measures the space between her and the steering wheel

Lea Ann Lowery waits as a student measures the space between her and the steering wheel Thursday in the Columbia Mall parking lot. The targeted group for the event was people older than 65, but anyone was welcome to participate.
Alexis Garrison, right, asks Don Day questions about his car

Alexis Garrison asks Don Day questions about his car Thursday in the Columbia Mall parking lot. According to the occupational therapy department, older drivers currently have the highest crash death rate per mile out of every group except teenagers.
Alexis Garrison goes down the list of question students had to ask to ensure the safety of the driver and car

Alexis Garrison goes down the list of questions students asked to ensure drivers' safety Thursday in the Columbia Mall parking lot. Some issues with driving become more crucial as people age.
Sue McConnell, left, waits while Savana Spitz and Jenny Williams assess McConnell's

Sue McConnell, left, waits Thursday while Savana Spitz and Jenny Williams assess her car in the Columbia Mall parking lot. Spitz and Williams checked McConnell’s seat height, mirrors and seat belt condition.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and women's and gender studies. Reach me at ggaydw@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Staff Photographer Summer 2021, Photo Editor 2021-2021, currently Assistant Director of Photography; You can reach me at mam9d2@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you