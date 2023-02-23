Little happens when the men charged with crimes stemming from an October 2021 fraternity party that left an MU student comatose appear in court.
It has become a familiar pattern for the family of Danny Santulli, who is recovering from the incident at his parents' Minnesota home where they tune in virtually.
Requests from the defendants' attorneys for more time to prepare defenses and obtain more information have been routinely granted by 13th Circuit Court judges. They schedule another hearing in a month or two — the whole ordeal often lasting a matter of minutes.
The smattering of local media that usually attends hearings for the 11 defendants often has little to report beyond the date of the next hearing.
It's been 16 months since the "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji, fraternity house, where Santulli was allegedly hazed and made to drink enough alcohol to stop his heart. His family sued and settled with 26 parties last year for undisclosed amounts.
The criminal process has played out in a considerably slower fashion — but its pace has not been much of a surprise for Santulli's family.
Chrissy Prioleau, Santulli's aunt, speaks regularly with the families of hazing victims around the country and has seen how long similar proceedings have taken.
"They're still doing it four, five, six years later," Prioleau said.
The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also notes on its website that felony cases can take a year or more to resolve.
Charges in those cases range from felony hazing to evidence tampering and illegal alcohol distribution. Prosecutors filed charges last summer, after the Santulli family's civil lawsuit was already resolved. Some defendants were later indicted by a grand jury.
Citing media coverage of the cases in Boone County, three defendants have had "change of venue" motions granted. Should their cases go to trial, Benjamin Parres and Thomas Shultz will have juries brought in from Greene County, while a jury for Benjamin Karl would come from Warren County.
Most of the defendants will next appear in court in mid-March or mid-April. No trial dates have been set.
Tom Santulli, Danny's father, said the prosecutor's office regularly updates him about developments in the case, "which keeps me engaged."
The Boone County prosecutor's office didn't return a Thursday call.
The possibility of plea deals in at least some of the cases has led Tom Santulli to the idea of "restorative justice."
In a recent Virginia hazing case, plea deals that included restorative justice led defendants to have conversations with the victim's family — and speak bluntly about their roles in the incident for a documentary.
"They show remorse. They realize it was incorrect," Tom Santulli said of what restorative justice could do. "This is something we want the Boone County prosecutor to consider when working out plea deals."
The Santulli family is trusting the process for now — unlike their civil case, criminal proceedings are out of their hands.
"I have faith in the system," Prioleau said. "And it is a relief just because we have so much going on with Danny, with him getting different treatments and just taking care of him day-to-day."
That, Tom emphasized, is their priority: their son and nephew.
"The delay, it's a little bit frustrating, but we are so focused on caring for Danny," Tom said.