Danny Santulli smiles for a photo. Danny's family has appeared on Good Morning

DANNY SANTULLI

 Courtesy of the Santulli family

Little happens when the men charged with crimes stemming from an October 2021 fraternity party that left an MU student comatose appear in court.

It has become a familiar pattern for the family of Danny Santulli, who is recovering from the incident at his parents’ Minnesota home where they tune in virtually.

