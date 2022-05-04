The family of former MU student Daniel Santulli has agreed to settlements with five additional defendants in their civil lawsuit over Santulli's injuries from a 2021 fraternity party.
Including previously reached settlements, there are agreements with eight of the 23 total defendants awaiting court approval, though the family's attorneys note that more are on the way.
A hearing for six other defendants' motions to dismiss the lawsuit will take place on Tuesday, however two of those motions were withdrawn late last week.
Among the defendants who reached an agreement with the family are Ryan Delanty, who was Santulli's "Pledge Father" or mentor at MU's former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Jack O'Neill, the "house dad" or live-in supervisor of the fraternity, has also agreed to a settlement. He worked at MU at the time of the October incident, but is no employed by the university.
Also among the new round of settlements are Samuel Morrison, a member of the fraternity, Philip DiGasbarro and Sean Moise, both part of the chapter's board of advisors.
Though the monetary value of the settlements is not included in court filings, the family's motion states that the cost of Santulli's "around the clock" medical care has been more than $1.6 million.
Santulli, who is 19 and from Eden Prairie, Minn., remains unresponsive at a Colorado rehabilitation facility.
He had been hospitalized following a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as Fiji, with alcohol poisoning.
Both MU and the national fraternity removed its local chapter following the incident.