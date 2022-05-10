The family of former MU student Daniel Santulli has now agreed to settlements with all 23 of the defendants in a civil lawsuit over Santulli's injuries from an October fraternity party.
The settlements will go through Boone County's Probate Court for approval, likely within 60 days.
David Bianchi, one of the family's attorneys, also said that the family will still file lawsuits against more members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly called Fiji, once those settlements are final.
He announced the final settlements Tuesday in a Boone County court hearing initially designated for discussion of some defendants' motions to dismiss the lawsuit.
Santulli's parents and sister joined their legal team at the hearing.
Now, this part of the civil case will head into its closing stages.
"We are pleased that we were able to settle this case quickly so that Danny will have the resources he needs to be properly taken care of," Bianchi said in a statement, "but we must never forget that the hazing event where he was so seriously injured should never have taken place."
There remains a possibility of criminal charges related to the October "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Fiji fraternity house that left Santulli hospitalized.
MU's police department has forwarded results of its ongoing investigation to the Boone County prosecutor's office, which would be responsible for pressing criminal charges.
Following a similar type of party at a Florida State University fraternity that left a student dead in 2017, some members received 60-day jail sentences.
There is no timeframe set for local criminal prosecution.
The settlements mark a shift from most defendants' initial responses to the lawsuit. Six had filed the dismissal motions originally slated for Tuesday's hearing.
Defendants included 14 members of the local Fiji chapter, its live-in supervisor, board of advisors and the national fraternity organization.
In their responses to the lawsuits, some defendants argued that Santulli was responsible for his own injuries.
Santulli remains unresponsive in a Colorado rehabilitation facility, Bianchi said.
According to his family's lawsuit, Santulli's blood alcohol content was 0.486%, more than six times the legal limit to drive — and medical staff needed to resuscitate him through CPR.
At the party, the lawsuit alleged older fraternity members instructed Santulli to drink an entire bottle of vodka.
The morning after the party, MU and the national fraternity jointly removed Fiji from campus.
Last week, the university announced that it would pursue disciplinary sanctions against 13 students related to the incident, though MU declined to specify exactly what those punishments would be.
Bianchi has argued that such sanctions are not enough.
"The Fiji chapter had been (previously sanctioned) yet they went ahead with this massive alcohol event as though the sanctions never happened," he said. "That is wrong and it has destroyed a wonderful young man who had a very promising future."