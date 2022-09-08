The family of former MU student Daniel Santulli has settled with two more defendants and sued another man over injuries stemming from the then-freshman's alcohol poisoning at a fraternity party last October.
Santulli's family has now settled with 25 parties. The agreements' terms are not known.
They are also suing Harrison Reichman, a member of the former Phi Gamma Delta chapter, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in the 13th Circuit Court on Aug. 29.
Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler, also members of the fraternity, have settled with the family.
All three are among the 11 men criminally charged for various roles in the "pledge father reveal" party that left Santulli unresponsive.
Reichman and Gandhi both face felony hazing charges, while Wetzler has been charged with two alcohol-related misdemeanors.
According to the family's new lawsuit, Reichman carried Santulli out of the fraternity house upside down and dropped him on his head. Santulli was, "in all probability, not breathing," the lawsuit reads, arguing that Reichman was negligent in not providing aid like CPR.
In May, the Santulli family settled with the first 23 defendants in the civil lawsuit.
Santulli is home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, but is unable to talk, walk or see.
MU's Phi Gamma Delta chapter, commonly known as Fiji, was removed from campus by the university and national fraternity immediately following the incident.