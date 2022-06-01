The family of former MU freshman Daniel Santulli is filing a new petition against two more members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Alec Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi.
The new petition filed falls under the same civil lawsuit and will be in front of the same judge, as confirmed Wednesday by the family's lawyer, David Bianchi.
Following a "pledge father reveal" party at the fraternity in October, Santulli was admitted to the hospital with alcohol poisoning and a blood alcohol content of .486, six times the legal limit.
At the party, the lawsuit alleged, older fraternity members instructed Santulli to drink an entire bottle of vodka, according to previous Missourian reporting.
At the hospital, Santulli was not breathing and his heart had stopped. University Hospital medical staff needed to resuscitate him through CPR, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Bianchi also confirmed that Santulli is still unable to communicate or walk.
On May 10, the Santulli family agreed to settlements with 23 defendants in the civil lawsuit over Santulli's injuries.