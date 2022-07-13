A certain blood test might help increase the accuracy of detecting lung cancer nodules, according to a study by MU School of Medicine researchers.
A team led by study author Jussuf Kaifi, a MU Health Care cancer surgeon and assistant professor of surgery at the School of Medicine, found a biomarker in blood that can help distinguish non-small-cell lung cancer, NSCLC, from benign nodules without biopsy.
“This is a promising finding that can potentially improve the screening process, improve cancer outcomes and reduce unnecessary interventions and associated morbidities,” Kaifi said in a news release from the School of Medicine.
According to the release, low-dose computer tomography, LDCT, used in screenings of patients at high risk for lung cancer can lead to unnecessary biopsies due to a high false-positive rate.
Kaifi’s team collected blood samples from 221 patients, 90 of whom live with NSCLC. 74 were high-risk screening patients with either no or benign nodules, and 37 had nodules deemed “suspicious” by LDCT.
The control group of 20 people had never smoked and were at low risk for lung cancer.
“It’s a simple blood test that checks for two things: circulating tumor cells, CTCs, that detach from a primary tumor and circulate in the blood, and tumor-macrophage fusion, TMF, cells that have been determined to be highly prognostic for poor survival after lung cancer surgery,” Kaifi said.
Of the samples collected, the researchers found CTCs in all 90 patients with NSCLC and in 29 of those with suspicious nodules, said Kaifi. No CTCs were found in the control group.
Kaifi said the team also found TMF cells in some NSCLC patients. The cells were not present in the patients with benign nodules.
However, due to the rarity of TMF cells, they might not be reliable determinants of cancer in its early stages, according to the release, as only 48% of patients with NSCLC tested positive for giant TMF cells.
Kaifi said “This study demonstrated that integrating cellular liquid biomarkers, CTCs and TMF cells into standardized LDCT screening protocols can improve accuracy of NSCLC detection in high-risk patients who have nodules detected by LDCT.”
According to the release, next steps for the team include conducting a “prospective, large-scale, multicenter clinical trial to validate the role cellular liquid biomarkers play in improving diagnostic accuracy.”