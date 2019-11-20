A recruiting team came to MU on Wednesday to hear from faculty, staff and students on what they want from the next vice chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity & Equity.
Four team members from Isaacson, Miller recruiting company have been visiting the university for the past two days. The position has been open since Kevin McDonald, who previously held the role, left at the end of the 2019 spring semester.
“We have a ream of information,” said Monroe Moseley, a lead consultant with Isaacson, Miller. “We have gotten insights from faculty, staff, students and search committees. We have 11 pages of notes of information that we are going to turn into a narrative. We have a lot of observations on what this job should entail, short-term issues, long-term aspirations, policies and procedures.”
With the information, the team will put together a profile for an ideal candidate. The profile will help the recruiting team find candidates fit for the job. Candidate profiles will include personal histories and aspirations for the job.
The faculty information session had fewer than 10 people.
Faculty at the meeting said they want the next vice chancellor to have more authority to deal with the issues around campus. The staff meeting saw fewer than 20 attendees.
Staff voiced similar concerns about the vice chancellor position, like whether the candidate would have enough authority to fix these issues. Attendees said they would like to see more institutional transparency and IDE training.
At the student meeting, fewer than 15 people showed up.
Representatives from student leadership organizations said they wanted their voices to be heard more, and to have more input in decision-making processes for their organizations.
During the students session, several attendees said they would like to see action for marginalized groups.
The next step in the process will be finding potential applicants in the first or second week in December.
The recruiting team will then post the job description and an advertisement. By the second week in December, team members will start engaging and conducting phone interviews with potential candidates.
The search committee will not start seeing people until the end of January 2020 and will not start interviewing candidates until March 2020. The candidates will come to campus early April, and there will be an announcement of the final candidate by the end of the school year.
For those unable to attend the sessions, there is a link to a survey to post comments and feedback about the position.