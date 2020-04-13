MU professor Anthony Lupo received the Southeastern Conference Faculty Achievement Award on Monday.
Lupo is one of ten professors awarded so far this year. The SEC gives out the awards to staff members with notable undergraduate teaching and research records from each school in the conference, and then one professor from this group is awarded with the SEC Professor of the Year Award.
Lupo has been teaching atmospheric science at MU for over 20 years, according to a news release from MU. After graduating with a doctorate in atmospheric science from Purdue University, he was drawn to the school by a desire to return to the Midwest and by the meteorology department's reputation. In 1997, his application was accepted, and he started as an assistant professor.
He said some of the most memorable moments of his career were receiving tenure and then a full professorship at the university.
As a professor, he said his main focus is really getting students to walk away from his classes "knowing a heck of a lot more about the topic." He balances traditional lectures, case studies and humor to accomplish this.
Lupo's own fascination with weather began at 8 years old when 150 tornadoes swept over the Midwest in 1974. That interest has led him to delve into research in large-scale atmospheric dynamics and climate variability, particularly as it relates to El Nino and Missouri agriculture.
“During his more than 20-year tenure at Mizzou, he has engaged in significant service and outreach for the university, for organizations abroad and for the entire meteorological scientific community," MU Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Latha Ramchand said in the release. "Further, he serves as mentor and brings a spirit of collaboration to every one of his classrooms."
Lupo and the other recipients will receive $5,000 from the SEC. The conference's recognition for professor of the year will be chosen after all 14 nominees are announced and awarded in late April.
Lupo said he's appreciated spending the past 23 years at MU among great colleagues doing great work, and that he felt honored to be thought of for the award.
"Mizzou is in the major leagues when it comes to university faculty members, so winning this award here is a huge honor," Lupo said.