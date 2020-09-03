Miriam Barquero-Molina, an assistant teaching professor at the MU Department of Geological Sciences in the College of Arts and Science, was awarded a 2020 William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence Thursday.
Kemper fellowships are awarded to five outstanding teachers at the University of Missouri each year. Barquero-Molina is the fourth winner announced by the university this year. The fellowship includes a $10,000 stipend.
Barquero-Molina heard the news on Thursday morning, a minute before her lecture began. She said she heard some commotion outside of the classroom, and didn't have any idea what was going on. Then, UM System President Mun Choi walked into the class and delivered the good news.
"It took me a bit to figure out what was going on," Barquero-Molina said. "I must have looked pretty confused."
Barquero-Molina joined the Department of Geological Sciences in 2009, and she contributes greatly by turning traditional classroom courses into engaging project-based curricula, according to a bio of Barquero-Molina. The bio states that she enjoys a high reputation among colleagues and students.
"Receiving this award is humbling," she said. "I am among pretty exclusive company, many with much more experience and teaching accolades than me. I mean … I look at rocks for a living! I truly hope I can strive to embody everything that a Kemper Fellow means to this campus. Kemper shoes are big shoes to fill."
Barquero-Molina attributes receiving the award to the university and the department, without which, she said, she would not have been the teacher she is.
"It’s taken a village to get many of my field-based courses, from our summer geology field camp to our geology study abroad classes, to reach their potential," she said. "Mizzou has given me the freedom to dream-up some crazy ideas and provided me with the human (and other) resources to transform those ideas into valuable learning experiences for our students."