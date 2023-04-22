Another man charged with hazing for his role in an October 2021 fraternity party is set to go to trial.

Samuel Lane's trial is scheduled to begin May 31. He's the second defendant from the Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji, fraternity that staged a "Pledge Father Reveal" party that injured then-MU freshman Danny Santulli.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you