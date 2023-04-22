Another man charged with hazing for his role in an October 2021 fraternity party is set to go to trial.
Samuel Lane's trial is scheduled to begin May 31. He's the second defendant from the Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji, fraternity that staged a "Pledge Father Reveal" party that injured then-MU freshman Danny Santulli.
Lane, according to court documents, was the fraternity chapter's president. He has pleaded not guilty to a felony hazing charge.
A total of 11 men have been charged for their roles in the incident. As 13th Circuit Court judges have begun to limit defendants' abilities to request more time to prepare defenses, more trials could be scheduled in the near future.
Last year, Santulli's family sued and settled with 26 parties in civil court, including Lane and Delanty.