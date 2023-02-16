MU faculty reported dissatisfaction with senior university leadership and shared governance, according to a committee report on the 2022 Collaborative on Academic Careers in Education survey.

The Collaborative on Academic Careers in Education (COACHE) survey involved a variety of open-ended and Likert scale multiple choice questions, which were then divided into 25 broader benchmark categories seen in the report. Benchmarks from the survey were rated on a scale of 1.0 to 5.0.

Download PDF Survey reports faculty dissatisfaction with MU administration
Download PDF 2022 COACHE Survey Report
A review of findings from a Collaborative on Academic Careers in Education survey showed MU faculty were dissatisfied with senior leadership and shared governance.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you