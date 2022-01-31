With a winter storm on the way that could dump over a foot of snow on Columbia, MU announced a switch to remote operations for Wednesday and Thursday before a single flurry could fall from the sky.
The National Weather Service announced a winter storm watch for Boone County and its surrounding areas that will last from Tuesday evening through Thursday night. The storm is expected to accumulate 8-17 inches of snow, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions.
The winter storm will start in the form of freezing rain Tuesday evening and then transition into snowfall by Thursday night, said KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith.
Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 45 mph, and the strong winds along with the weight of snow on tree limbs could cause sporadic power outages, according to the National Weather Service.
MU goes remote, city opens warming shelters
Despite the winter weather, MU students will still be expected to jump on Zoom and complete their classes. Classes will be held remotely when possible, though classes with significant in-person requirements, such as laboratory or clinical classes, might be rescheduled for a later date.
“Mizzou no longer has snow days,” said MU spokesperson Christian Basi. “The option to continue class via Zoom call is completely dependent on the faculty member.”
Any further weather-related changes will be communicated to the campus community in the form of an MU Alert.
In preparation for the storm, Columbia will open its Wabash Bus Station overnight warming center Tuesday through Friday. The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at 126 N. Tenth St. and will serve as a shelter of last resort for those unable to access other overnight shelters.
Officials urge travel caution
The hazardous conditions could also impact Columbia residents’ commutes Tuesday and Wednesday . The rain Tuesday night combined with bitter temperatures will make it difficult to treat roads ahead of the storm, as it can limit the effectiveness of chemicals used to clear covered roads.
The National Weather Service recommends people consider delaying all travel and that motorists use extreme caution if travel is necessary. The Missouri Department of Transportation also urged people to stay off the roads during periods of ice and snow.
The MoDOT is experiencing staffing shortages, causing a shortage of plow drivers, according to reporting by KOMU 8. Plow operators are short by several hundred drivers statewide. This might result in a delay of roads being cleared for this winter storm.
Columbia Public Works, however, stated it is not experiencing staffing shortages and don’t expect any undue delays in clearing the roads, spokesperson John Ogan told KOMU.
The upcoming storm marks the 11-year anniversary of a large blizzard that affected much of Missouri in February 2011. Columbia received 17.7 inches of snow that year, resulting in the MU campus closing for three consecutive days.
With forecasted snowfall nearing the 2011 record, Beckwith urged people to remain vigilant.
“It’s a lot of snow, so people should continuously keep an eye out for the forecast,” he said.