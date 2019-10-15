A report of a potential sexual assault that occurred at the 400 block of Burnam Avenue this past weekend is being investigated by MU police, according to a news release sent by the department.
Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday MU police received a report that a woman was allegedly a victim of a sexual assault by a male acquaintance. No other information is available at this time.
MU police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the department at (573)-882-7201 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) if they would like to remain anonymous. Various safety tips can be found online on MU police's website.