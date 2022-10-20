The Legion of Black Collegians hosted a sip and paint event in collaboration with Mizzou Black Creatives for the third event of Black Homecoming.
The event took place Wednesday evening at the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center on MU’s campus.
Students were given the choice of either a traditional root beer float or a 7Up with rainbow sorbet upon entry. They were also given the options of a small canvas, a tote or a white T-shirt to paint, and an array of paint colors to choose from. Supplies ran out quickly due to the big turnout.
Activities Chair of LBC Marjai Neal said while they were not expecting the turnout they got, it gave her hope.
“After COVID, Black orgs took a hit with participation,” Neal said. “A lot of traditions and legacy was dying out, so just to see people coming out in 2022 like they are now, we gotta keep it up. It's beautiful. I love it.” Neal is a reporter for Vox Magazine, a sister publication to the Missourian.
A guided discussion led by Neal and MU senior N’ya Fritz, president and founder of Mizzou Black Creatives, took place later in the event after everyone got settled.
There were two minutes of reflection after a question was presented and members of the audience could answer if they choose.
Some of the questions included, “What is something you are bottling up right now?” and “How do you show yourself kindness?”
Members of the LBC Royalty Court also participated in the event.
MU senior Charlie Griggs said he enjoyed the event and feels like “it's a great stepping stone for Mizzou students to start rebuilding connections with one another.” Griggs is running for Homecoming King of LBC this year.
“I was able to hear from people that I didn't know,” he said, “and hear their ... true feelings and how they feel about their lives, about other things that they have going on, so I really enjoyed that part because stuff like that doesn't happen too often at Mizzou, especially in Black Mizzou.”
Voting polls for King and Queen closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The winners of the Court will be announced at the Homecoming Ball on Thursday night.
Neal said they are trying to put the “U” and the “I” back “community,” and that it starts with "all of us."
“I will have to say that the Legion of Black Collegians, while we are created, founded and for Black students, we welcome everyone, and I feel like this inclusive space is for brown, white, Black individuals to have a safe space on campus where they can be comfortable," Neal said.
