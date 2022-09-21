MU Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center will partner with the St. Louis-based Siteman Cancer Center to work together on cancer research in Missouri, announced a news release Tuesday.
Gerhard Hildebrandt, director of Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, said in a Zoom Q&A Wednesday that the collaboration comes after “longer standing conversations, discussions, and planning to really strengthen the relationship between both centers” dating back to before he assumed his role in July.
Individual research facilities do not have all the necessary technology due to costs and some resources that are available at one facility may be “underutilized,” Hildebrandt said.
“I think it’s really an optimization of resources on the research size and depths of research, and then access and quality of care,” he said.
The collaboration includes working together on research projects, expanding resources on cancer prevention and education throughout the state, and focusing on rural areas in Missouri that may not have the necessary resources.
“MU and Ellis Fischel I think play a central role for central Missouri and for the more rural areas,” Hildebrandt said, “where patients … have to travel far where sometimes they have constraints to travel these distances to the other centers and it’s much easier for them to get care in Columbia.”
The cancer centers will also work with MU College of Veterinary Medicine for treating cancer in animals and transferring that information to “human studies,” according to the news release.
“If we can bring this (research) into larger animals,” Hildebrandt said, “then the research is more close to what we can or may expect to see in humans.”
Hildebrandt said collaboration efforts are already “ongoing” and the centers are partnering people from each center to work together remotely or through in-person center visits.
General staff will not be traveling back and forth between the centers at this time.
“This is, I would say, a project in its beginning with a very strong future,” Hildebrandt said.