MU Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center will partner with the St. Louis-based Siteman Cancer Center to work together on cancer research in Missouri, announced a news release Tuesday.

Gerhard Hildebrandt, director of Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, said in a Zoom Q&A Wednesday that the collaboration comes after “longer standing conversations, discussions, and planning to really strengthen the relationship between both centers” dating back to before he assumed his role in July.

