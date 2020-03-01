The sound of chatter, laughter and button tapping grew as dozens of players arrived to play in a tournament hosted by the MU Smash Bros Club on Sunday at the MU Student Center.
A pile of Nintendo Wiis sat on a table before the tournament, along with an old GameCube and numerous Switches, a newer video game console from Nintendo. Screens ranged from flat-screens to old, box-shaped Panasonic TVs.
Players from all over Missouri registered to compete. By 12:45 p.m., every chair in the room was taken.
The MU Smash Bros Club is a student organization that fosters competition and improvement in the Super Smash Bros. games among its members, holding meetings and hosting tournaments for players to show off their skills.
Tournament participants played two games from the popular Nintendo series: Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
"I'm excited to see how everybody does, how we stack up," said Scotty O'Dell, president of the MU Smash Bros Club and an organizer of the tournament.
The competition included both a singles and doubles bracket, in which two players teamed up against another team of two.
Two losses in a bracket meant elimination from that bracket. But when one match ended, there were fist bumps all around from the players.
"It's exciting to see everyone," said Adam Kirschner, a singles and doubles player in the tournament. He said it was nice to see such a strong sense of community among players of the Nintendo series.
Josh Johnson, a participant in the tournament, said Sunday's tournament is the first at MU he's attended and that he's looking forward to the opportunity to play doubles with his friend for the first time.
The club boasts itself as "the most centralized Smash scene in the state of Missouri," according to its website.
Kwenton Hunter, who helped organize the tournament, said the competitions regularly bring in players from Kansas City, St. Louis and other parts of the state through Facebook and word of mouth.
Hunter said he's especially excited for the livestream of tournament gameplay on Twitch, a livestreaming platform for video games.
According to its website, Twitch has, on average, more than 1.3 million viewers at any given moment.
The Twitch stream is "always awesome to have," said O'Dell, but he emphasized prioritizing the experience of the players in attendance over those watching at home.
Hunter said attendance of similar events held by the club has ranged from around 30 to over 100. About 70 people pre-registered for Sunday's tournament.
"A lot of people just like Smash," he said.