MU's Office for Civil Rights & Title IX is investigating a Snapchat video that was widely criticized on social media as mocking the death of George Floyd.
The video, a screen recording of a private Snapchat, shows two young women play-fighting. One is sitting on top of the other with her knee close to the bottom woman's neck as she screams, "I can't breathe." One of the women involved is attending MU in the fall, according to her Instagram account, which has since been made unavailable.
The video appeared on social media days after Floyd died in police custody after being choked under the knee of a Minneapolis officer Monday. In the days since, national protests of police violence against black individuals have dominated headlines.
this video was posted by a graduating senior in my class of two other girls in my class. disgusting! @NWMOSTATE @Mizzou are getting some great students next semester! pic.twitter.com/CxYOndEB07— jer👼🏽 (@McafeeJerica) May 29, 2020
It is not known which of the individuals in the video is the incoming MU student, and her identity has not been confirmed by the university.
The caption on the tweet read, "this video was posted by a graduating senior in my class of two other girls in my class. disgusting! @NWMOSTATE @Mizzou are getting some great students next semester!"
Just over two hours after the video was posted on Twitter, MU responded.
"Thank you for letting us know," the @Mizzou account said. "We are aware of the video and have submitted the details to the appropriate offices."
Thank you for letting us know. We are aware of the video and have submitted the details to the appropriate offices.— Mizzou (@Mizzou) May 29, 2020
MU spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed that the video had been reported to MU's Office for Civil Rights & Title IX and was under investigation. Incidents reported to the office must be investigated.
The video and MU's response have since drawn viral attention, with the original post garnering more than 1,500 retweets and 1,800 likes as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, as well being shared on another accounts.
MU's Legion of Black Collegians, the campus' black student government, released a statement Friday reflecting on the week's events while encouraging action and understanding.
"To our community, constituents, advocates and allies, we implore you to empathize and seek understanding with those impacted by these unfortunate occurrences," it said. "During these difficult times, it is important we all acknowledge our privileges and utilize our platforms as we work collectively to eradicate these unjust actions facing the Black community."
In light of current situations within our nation, The Legion would like to offer words of transparency and encouragement to all of our constituents. #BlackLivesMatter #AllBlackLivesMatter ✨✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/xCA5r2Lpz4— The Legion of Black Collegians (@MizzouLBC) May 29, 2020
Yesterday, the University of Missouri System condemned "discrimination and violence" in an email message to all four campuses, including MU.
"We have no tolerance for discrimination or acts of hate in our community and encourage robust, respectful dialogue," the Thursday email said.