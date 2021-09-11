Two somber back-to-back ceremonies Saturday in Columbia commemorated the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, two decades after hijacked airliners toppled the World Trade Center in New York City.
Early on a gray Saturday morning, American Legion Post 202 held a memorial service honoring the 2,977 lives lost in the attacks that hit the trade center, the Pentagon and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Then at 10 a.m., MU and the city of Columbia joined forces to lay a wreath on Francis Quadrangle and honor those lost on 9/11, as well as during other recent conflicts.
At the American Legion Post, members began reading statements at 7:46 a.m., the moment when American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The statements ended at 9:28 a.m. when the North Tower began to collapse.
Each reading was followed by a Legion bugler, Melanie Young or Paul Hobbs, playing taps.
"I think it’s quite simple: If we don’t learn from our history, it’ll happen again," said Hobbs, who is also the Legion's first vice commander and Honor Guard leader.
"Based on events of the last few weeks, most veterans and other people feel very strongly that conditions have been set up so it will happen again," he said. "That is very, very unfortunate, and if we don’t honor our heroes, pretty soon we may not have any."
As a crowd trickled in, the sun began to rise. John Wishon, who brought his young daughter along to watch, remarked that the impact of 9/11 was shared across the country.
"It's just always important to remember the victims of 9/11 and everything that's happened since — all the wars, and the people we've lost in the wars and losing Afghanistan in the last month," Wishon said. "We lost thousands of Americans [on 9/11], so it ties us all together really."
Toward the end of the ceremony, veteran Marine Bridget McGuire read the names of the 13 soldiers killed in the Kabul airport attack Aug. 26. Then the Honor Guard fired three volleys with their rifles, and the final notes of taps closed the tribute.
On Francis Quadrangle at MU, a crowd began to gather on the sidewalks at 9:45 a.m. Saturday before converging on the grass to watch a group of seven uniformed attendants carry a wreath from Jesse Hall.
After they placed the wreath on the quad and a helicopter flew over the columns, Provost Latha Ramchand stood and told the crowd about her brother and only sibling, who was working on Wall Street across from the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
"I will never forget those moments while we waited to hear that he was OK,” Ramchand said.
She encouraged others to share their own stories about 9/11 with those who were not yet born to preserve the resilience and spirit of that day.
Mayor Brian Treece followed Ramchand to address the heroism displayed by first responders on Sept. 11, as well as the importance of using the residue of grief and sadness to drive the forces of kindness and positivity within Missouri communities.
At the end of the ceremony, Treece and Ramchand placed the wreath on a plaque below the columns, and the Boone County Fire Protection District Pipes and Drums Band played "God Bless America" and "America the Beautiful."
As the sound of bagpipes faded, people conversed, hugged and headed away from the columns, a few wiping tears as they went.
“You wonder if people remember, if it means anything to them," said David Kaplan, a technical search specialist on-site in New York City on 9/11 and one of the seven people who carried the wreath from Jesse Hall.
"To see this kind of attendance helps reassure that no, it hasn’t been forgotten.”
Kaplan motioned to another uniformed man a few feet away and said he barely knew him on Sept. 11, but they have become friends in the last 20 years after going through the tragedy together.
“They are people who understand what you went through and what you are going through," Kaplan said.