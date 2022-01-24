The cool, black interior of Studio 4 swelled with the sound of Spanish poetry and song Sunday night with the Spanish Theatre Club's performance of "Si Cae España," an original composition of existing poetry and song about the Spanish Civil War.
The Spanish Theatre Club, a recently formed MU organization, seeks to expand Columbia's horizons by performing in-person plays entirely in Spanish. Its first ever production, "Si Cae España" — meaning "If Spain Falls" — details the historical fight against fascism in Spain.
The play's cast was comprised of a mix between seasoned actors from MU's theater program who were relatively unfamiliar with Spanish and some novice actors who were native Spanish speakers, with some crossover between the two.
Gehazi Whitehurst, an MU theatre student and cast member, elaborated on some of the challenges of performing in a foreign language.
"Even if you translate it, sometimes it doesn't translate exactly to what it is in English," Whitehurst said. "As an actor, you have to know what your character is doing and their motivation, and it's a little harder to dissect a script that's all in Spanish."
The show's director and author, José Luis Muñoz-Muela, adapted the one act show from existing poetry and music from artists such as Octavio Paz and Miguel Hernández.
To Muñoz-Muela, the most powerful line in the play is the verse that gives the show its title.
"Spain did indeed fall, so it's about that rhetorical 'What happens if Spain falls?'" he said.
Muñoz-Muela said he hopes the Spanish Theatre club will expose audiences to a rich world of art and theatre that they otherwise would not be able to experience.
"I hope the audience first gets knowledge of the Spanish Civil War, because it's a conflict most people don't know a lot about. Most people don't even know it existed," Muñoz-Muela said. "More locally related, I'd like to potentiate theatre in Spanish, in particular, but I'd like to open the way for other languages as well."
Abby Uphoff, an audience member at the production, weighed in on how the performance resonated with her.
"What struck out to me was the poetry of the language. Every line was really poetic and beautiful," Uphoff said. "The Spanish of it all was super interesting. Because it's a play about the Spanish Civil War, I think the truest way to present something like that would be in its mother language. I think the themes of the play were heightened by it being in Spanish."
The Spanish Theatre Club aims to put on a live show at least once a semester. If interested in seeing shows or joining future shows, people can email Muñoz-Muela at jmmpc@missouri.edu for more information.