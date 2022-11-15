When Jose Luis Muñoz Muela moved from Spain to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in Spanish language and teaching, he brought his love of theater with him.
After meeting MU Professor Ericka Herbias Ruiz and becoming acquainted with the theater department, an appreciation for Spanish plays inspired the MU Spanish Theatre Club.
“Because I haven’t received any formal education, like acting or directing, it’s just experience after experience,” Muñoz Muela said.
Muñoz Muela will present a traditional Spanish stage production this week entirely in Spanish with projected English and Spanish subtitles.
”He Aquí Tu Mujer,” or “Here Is Your Woman,” includes texts from two works: “El castigo sin vengaza,” or “Punishment without Revenge,” by Lope de Vega and “Hija Única,” or “Only Daughter,” a collection of poems written by Ruiz.
“El castigo sin vengaza” centers around a man in a nearly incestuous relationship with his stepmother. Ruiz’s poems will fill the lyrical interludes between acts of the de Vega play.
The Spanish Theatre Club will present the plays at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday in Studio 4, 129 Fine Arts Building, 616 Hitt St.
The production is a collaboration with the School of Languages and Cultures and the Mizzou Costume Shop. Tickets are free by emailing jmmpc@umsystem.edu.
Lope de Vega coined the traditional three-part structure of Spanish plays, and Muñoz Muela hopes to highlight his influence in novel ways.
Each play projects live English and Spanish translations on the backdrop to help the audience follow along. But Muñoz Muela’s new translation aims to stand as a literary piece to more accurately tell the story.
“[The translation] doesn’t rhyme with the rhyming schemes or the rules of English rhyming, but with the rhyming scheme and the rules of Spanish rhyming. So that’s something I wanted to do to experiment,” Muñoz Muela said. “And I think it paid off.”
“El castigo sin vengaza” was written in 1631 during the Spanish Golden Age of Drama. Historians Oscar Brockett and Franklin J. Hildy estimate that between 10,000 to 30,000 plays were written in Spain during the Golden Age.
At least 500 plays are attributed to Lope de Vega, and at least 80 of those are considered masterpieces.
Ericka Herbias Ruiz focuses her work on 20th century Latin American poetry, colonial poetry and the integration of those styles into performance art.
Her book, “Hija Única,” includes poems she wrote and translated herself. Ruiz has seen and supported the Spanish Theatre Club from their first experimentation to their latest performances.
With just three semesters left in his master’s program, Muñoz Muela hopes the club will go on without him.
“I have plans for the future, of course,” he said. “I’d love to do the ‘Life of Lorca.’ I’ve heard that they may bring in a full-time teaching assistant to do only theater when I leave. That would be amazing.”