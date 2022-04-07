More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the U.S. economy is doing quite well and has surpassed the pre-pandemic peak, said James Bullard, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis.
And yet, Bullard considers the present moment a critical juncture for U.S. and global monetary policy.
“We have a lot more inflation than we are used to and we are having to re-educate ourselves and the financial community and the public at large about what inflation means and what we have to do to keep it under control,” Bullard said Thursday during a breakfast presentation at MU.
He also acknowledged that the U.S. is “behind the curve” in adjusting interest rates to control inflation, which is a used to describe the rising cost of goods and services.
Bullard, who is considered an influential voice on the national economic landscape, appeared at MU Memorial Union as part of an event sponsored by several MU organizations, including the College of Business.
Strong economy
Bullard is also a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which is a body that helps the Fed set policy. The committee is predicting the economy will continue to grow at 2.8% rate this year despite a weak first quarter.
According to Bullard, this can be attributed to the war in Ukraine and the omicron variant.
Bullard says the strength of the upcoming quarters will depend on the continued reopening of businesses and fading of the pandemic.
And labor markets are expected to improve with strong growth this year.
“Labor markets are already the best they’ve been in a generation,” Bullard said.
In addition to this, unemployment has fallen to 3.6%, but Bullard predicts it will fall below 3% this year, a number the U.S. has not seen since the 1950s.
“It’s a great time if you know people who need a job, great time to tell them to get out there and get a good match and set them up for their future,” he said.
‘Behind the curve’
Bullard said the U.S. is “behind the curve” on raising interest rates to keep inflation in check, but is making progress. The Federal Reserve — the nation’s central bank, also sometimes called the Fed — aims to keep inflation around 2% annually, but in February the rate was 6.4%.
Bullard hopes to dispel concerns about a recession, saying the current economic growth could continue for years.“This is a relatively new expansion bursting out of the pandemic,” he said.
Missing the Fed’s target inflation rate by that much is “a miss that we haven’t seen in 40 years,” Bullard said.
“Even being very generous in interpreting current inflation,” he said, “we’re still behind the curve.”