University Catering, an MU based catering service, is closing Dec. 31. The closing of University Catering also includes the closing of Zou Chef, a pre-packaged meal prep service provided through the university.
University Catering is closing due to loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email to Zou Chef clients from campus dining director Nancy Monteer and assistant director Kerry-Ann Gordon.
Because of staffing shortages, Campus Dining is unable to continue with Zou Chef, but it may eventually reopen.
Current salaried employees for University Catering will continue to be paid until the end of December. The email adds that priority for campus dining employment will be given to those displaced from the closing of University Catering.
Even during the pandemic, University Catering still catered meals across campus, Gordon said. Zou Chef served on average 90 meals per week during the past semester to those who ordered them.