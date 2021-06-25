State Farm Insurance Co. donated about $287,000 to MU on Friday to benefit programs including fire and rescue training, according to an MU news release.
That brings State Farm's total donations to MU to almost $2 million, the release stated.
John Worden, interim director of fire and rescue training for MU Extension, said 72% of state firefighters are volunteers.
“Many fire departments can’t pay their firefighters and struggle to afford training, and State Farm’s generosity helps us to offer this training at no cost,” Worden said in the news release.
The check covered 2020 and 2021. MU is the largest recipient of State Farm funding in the state, according to the release.