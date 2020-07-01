While higher education saw its state funding slashed Tuesday for the new fiscal year, leaders at the University of Missouri System could take solace in one bright spot: $10 million in approved funding for its NextGen Precision Health Institute.
Now, State Budget Director Dan Haug says that funding is unlikely.
The $220 million research facility, which the UM System has called its "top priority" in a news release Tuesday and well before that has seen its progress largely undeterred despite COVID-19's massive impact on the system.
But the facility's planned state funding, which would come from an account that stores special federal aid, will likely go elsewhere, as the pandemic wreaks havoc on Missouri's finances, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
"Right now, we’re assuming that that’s not going to be funded," Haug told the News-Leader.
UM is aware of Haug's comment, spokesperson Christian Basi said Wednesday, but university leaders "remain very pleased that the governor did not cut the funding for the project in any way."
"We’ll continue to look forward to having additional discussions about the Precision Health Institute with our elected leaders in the future," Basi said.
Gov. Mike Parson signed bills approving the fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday, which included that $10 million for the NextGen facility at issue. UM System President Mun Choi thanked him and state leaders for "continued support" for the project Tuesday.
Parson also announced $448 million in withholdings for the 2021 fiscal year, which began Wednesday, as COVID-19 continues to take a financial toll. Higher education in Missouri will see $28 million in restrictions from that total. The four-campus UM System has taken over $85 million in cuts from the state since March, according to a Tuesday news release.
Those cuts have taken their toll on MU and its employees. As of last Wednesday, the Columbia campus has laid off 148, not renewed contracts for 33 and furloughed 3,011 employees. MU is still considering whether to outsource about 250 custodial positions, which has drawn criticism from unions and others.