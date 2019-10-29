Missouri's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the UM System's last appeal in a case that would grant the university's graduate student workers employee status and allow them to unionize.
The decision lets stand a July decision from the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals that graduate students should be considered employees. It was the third consecutive ruling against the university in lower state courts. The university asked the Supreme Court to reconsider the case in September.
The state's highest court did not issue an opinion along with its one-sentence order denying the university's appeal.
Reaction from the university was equally terse.
It’s our understanding that the case will be remanded to the trial court for further proceedings consistent with the opinion of the Court of Appeals," said UM spokesman Christian Basi. The reference was to a section of the appellate court ruling that requires further court review of the election that made the Coalition of Graduate Workers the graduate students' collective bargaining representative.
The UM System's request for transfer argued that clarification was necessary on the definition of "employees" under the Missouri Constitution, and whether it includes workers whose primary purpose is "academic development."
The battle for unionization between graduate student workers and the UM System has been ongoing for three years.
In the fall of 2015, the university revoked research and teaching assistants' health care subsidies. The university refused to recognize the results of a union election in April 2016.
Throughout the legal battle, the UM System has argued that graduate workers are not employees and thus not granted collective bargaining rights under the Missouri Constitution.
The original July 2018 ruling, in the Boone County Circuit Court from Judge Jeff Harris, said otherwise. His opinion stated that "the University, through its practices and policies, treats (graduate students) like employees."
The university appealed that decision to the Court of Appeals, resulting in a unanimous ruling in July that graduate workers were considered employees and able to collectively bargain. It did, however, reverse part of the original ruling that granted the Coalition of Graduate Workers exclusive bargaining rights.
