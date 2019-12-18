Stephens College is launching a new online master's degree in Health Information Management.
The new Master of Science degree program is offered to both full-time and part-time students, with eight-week courses all year long, according to a news release from the college.
Students may begin classes in January, June or August and can potentially complete the 36-hour degree program in five semesters, the college said.
Stephens College launched the nation's first distance health information management bachelor program in 1978. The new online graduate program will enable students to become leaders in the field, according to Susan Foster, director of the program.
Julia Moffitt, dean of the School of Health Sciences, said that Stephens’ excellent history in health information management education will continue.
“There are relatively few CAHIIM (Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education)-accredited HIM (Health Information Management) graduate programs in the country. Stephens is again leading the way by filling this need,” Moffitt said in the release.