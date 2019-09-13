Stephens College alumna Shaashawn Dial has returned to campus as the college's first director of diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a news release from the college.
As of this fall, a new admissions policy passed by the Stephens College Board of Trustees is now in effect. This policy lets anyone who is female to be eligible for enrollment, allowing both transgender and nonbinary students.
Dial started work Sept. 3.
Stephens College President Dianne Lynch said in the news release that Dial’s energy and dedication for inclusion, as well as her cultural understanding, is what makes her the perfect person to progress the school's inclusion efforts.
Dial will also serve as Stephens College's Title IX officer while overseeing various training programs and advising the college's human resources department.
She will ensure that collegiate policies follow diversity, equity and inclusion standards.
"I am humbled by the opportunity to do this life-affirming, enriching, engaging, complicated and necessary work," Dial said in the news release.