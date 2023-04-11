Partially to reduce a nationwide equine vet shortage, MU will partner with Stephens College to create a women in STEM research program for undergraduates at the women's college. 

Beginning in the fall of 2024, the partnership between the Stephens College biomedical research program and MU will utilize the horses at the Stephens College stables for hands-on research, according to a news release.

