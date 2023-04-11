Partially to reduce a nationwide equine vet shortage, MU will partner with Stephens College to create a women in STEM research program for undergraduates at the women's college.
Beginning in the fall of 2024, the partnership between the Stephens College biomedical research program and MU will utilize the horses at the Stephens College stables for hands-on research, according to a news release.
Up to 10 Stephens College first-year students will be selected for the four-year program each academic year. Classroom curriculum will include topics such as logic, experimental design, statistics, analytics and science communication, according to the release.
Eventually, the goal is to prepare the group of students to participate in MU College of Veterinary Medicine's 10-week summer internship program. Students enrolled in the Veterinary Research Scholars Program are mentored by an MU faculty member as they conduct a summer-long research project.
"There is a huge need for well-trained, knowledgeable scientists with experience in equine research, and this program may help spark students' interest in becoming equine clinicians," said Aaron Ericsson, an assistant professor with the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, in the release.