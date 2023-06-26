Michael Barger was named dean of the School of Health Sciences at Stephens College, according to a Stephens news release.
Barger succeeds Dan Kissinger, director of counseling, who held the position on interim basis. Barger earned his doctorate in ecology and parasitology from Wake Forest University, according to the release.
He served in faculty roles at Westminster College in Fulton and Peru State College in Nebraska.
“Michael’s professionalism and work ethic will provide the School of Health Sciences with a dedicated leader who is devoted to making our programs and our students extraordinary in their pursuit of excellence,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Leslie Willey said in the release.
Barger began his duties this summer.