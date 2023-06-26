Michael Barger was named dean of the School of Health Sciences at Stephens College, according to a Stephens news release.

Barger succeeds Dan Kissinger, director of counseling, who held the position on interim basis. Barger earned his doctorate in ecology and parasitology from Wake Forest University, according to the release.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

