Stephens College has hired a new director of counseling to start this fall, according to a news release from the college.
Daniel B. Kissinger’s research interests include wellness/wellness counseling, student-athletes and issues surrounding the therapeutic/supervisory alliances.
He has served as chair of the counseling department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha since 2014 and as the clinical coordinator for eight years at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville.
Julia Moffitt, dean of the Stephens College School of Health Sciences, said Kissinger will work with the department to formalize student instruction in telehealth, an area crucial to safe and effective delivery of mental health services during the COVID-19 crisis.
Kissinger completed his doctorate in counselor education at the University of South Carolina.