Two new vice presidents will join Stephens College on Sept. 1 to lead the strategic marketing and enrollment management departments, according to a Monday news release from the college.
Derrell Carter will serve as the vice president for strategic marketing. Steve Pankey will be the vice president for enrollment management.
Carter has previously overseen the communications departments for Arthur J. Gallagher, Boeing and BMO Harris Bank in Chicago. Most recently, he worked for three years as the vice president of communications and institutional advancement at Triton College. He also spearheaded the college's first diversity, equity and inclusion plan, according to the release.
Pankey has 15 years of background in a multitude of higher education positions. He comes from two years working as district director of enrollment services and the registrar's office for Des Moines Area Community College.
According to the news release, Pankey's background in mental health work has inspired his dedication for student success, access and persistence.
Neither man is new to Missouri — Pankey received his bachelor's degree from MU and his doctorate in education in higher education administration from UMKC. Carter received his master's degree in business from UMSL.