Stephens College cut its annual operating budget by $1.2 million with the layoffs of 30 employees Thursday.
The cuts came across all departments and programs, the school said in a Friday news release.
“Stephens worked energetically to retain its workforce over the past several months, even as many institutions moved more quickly to layoffs and furloughs,” college President Dianne Lynch said. “But the pandemic continues to present extraordinary challenges for all of us. After reducing expenses through other means to the extent possible, it became clear that these workforce reductions still were necessary.”
Each of the employees has been offered a severance package.
As Stephens College begins to reopen, staff will start a staggered return to campus until Aug. 3. Students are scheduled to begin returning to campus Aug. 16.
Stephens will require daily health screenings of employees, students and visitors. Other precautions Stephens College will enforce include adhering to social distancing guidelines and requiring face coverings.