Stephens College announced Thursday it will suspend in-person courses starting Monday. There will be no courses Monday and Tuesday, and courses will be delivered online from Wednesday through April 10, according to a news release.
It said the decision was made with concern for the well-being of the college's students, faculty and staff and to try to limit spread of the disease before and after the college's spring break, which runs from March 20 to March 30.
This follows the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, MU announcing Wednesday it will move online next week and many other American higher education institutions moving online or closing.
“Stephens joins scores of colleges and universities nationwide in prioritizing the safety and security of its community — both on campus and in the city as a whole,” college President Dianne Lynch said in the release. “Our students and faculty are accustomed to online interaction and instruction, and we have been preparing for this possibility for several weeks."
No changes yet at local Columbia College
Columbia College is reviewing information and evaluating its next course of action, said Sam Fleury, Columbia College senior director of public relations. "At this time, we don't have any change in our operations."
The college has more than 30 locations in addition to its main campus in Columbia. The only ones to move completely online so far are in Washington state, Fleury said.
"We're trying to make the best decision for everyone involved, especially faculty, staff and students, and making sure they are taken care of as best as possible," Fleury said.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Columbia College students at any of the college's locations, he said.
All MU study-abroad programs halted
MU has halted all study-abroad programs and will bring all students home after the U.S. State Department declared a global level three health advisory Wednesday in response to rising numbers in COVID-19 cases.
A level three advisory urges people to reconsider travel.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said MU was regularly reaching out to study-abroad students. When the State Department announced the latest warning, the decision was made to bring all students back based on university protocol. More than 100 students were studying abroad this spring, Basi said.
"In all likelihood, they are going back home," he said.
He recommended that upon returning to their hometowns, all study-abroad students reach out to their local public health departments and follow their guidelines and instructions.
The National Association of County and City Health Officials created a tool to search for local health departments and find contact information for them.
MU dorms, dining halls stay open
Although classes at MU will be solely online next week following an announcement Wednesday, all campus residential halls at MU will remain open, Basi said.
About 7,000 of MU's 30,000 students live in the dorms, and Basi said he expects many of them will stay through next week. Spring break is the following week.
It is unclear how many dining halls will remain open. Basi said MU Dining Services will evaluate where the demand is.
Williams Woods online for rest of spring
William Woods University in Fulton will move all academic classes and cohorts online starting Monday and continuing through the spring semester and completion of final exams, April 24.
The precautionary move is meant to protect the safety and well-being of its students, faculty and staff, according to a news release.